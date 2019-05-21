Rock Hall apologizes for music played overnight from speaker boxes throughout downtown Cleveland

Rock Box near the Rock Hall (Source: Bob Perkoski)
By Chris Anderson | May 21, 2019 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 4:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame issued a statement Tuesday after the “Rock Box” speakers scattered in downtown Cleveland unintentionally played music throughout the night.

According to a statement from the Rock Hall, the speaker boxes were broadcasting a ten-song playlist on repeat.

“The Rock Hall’s Rock Boxes wanted to rock and roll all night but they’ll have to party all day instead. Our engineers have established that a ten song list was stuck on repeat and played at standard volume throughout the night. We’ve identified and fixed the issue and the Boxes are back to operating strictly during the day. Our apologies for any inconvenience.”

The Rock Box speakers are part of an outdoor art collaboration between Land Studio, Destination Cleveland, and the Rock Hall. The boxes that can play music throughout the day.

