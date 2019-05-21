Rock Hall apologizes for music played overnight from speaker boxes throughout downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame issued a statement Tuesday after the “Rock Box” speakers scattered in downtown Cleveland unintentionally played music throughout the night.
According to a statement from the Rock Hall, the speaker boxes were broadcasting a ten-song playlist on repeat.
The Rock Box speakers are part of an outdoor art collaboration between Land Studio, Destination Cleveland, and the Rock Hall. The boxes that can play music throughout the day.
