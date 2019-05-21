Trial underway for doctor accused of raping University Hospitals nurse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway for a doctor accused of raping a University Hospitals nurse.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, Dr. Kelly Roan was a residential doctor at University Hospitals during the time of the alleged assault in December 2017.
The victim told Cleveland police a group of coworkers went to an ugly Christmas sweater party on East 9th Street downtown on Dec. 15, 2017.
The victim put in her police report the group included nurses, ER staff and residential doctors; including, Roan.
Police said the alleged assault happened that evening, but no details are being released.
In August of 2018, Roan, 34, was indicted on four counts of rape.
His trial began in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy McDonnell on May 15.
19 News has reached out to University Hospitals for a statement.
