With wife in the backseat, Portage County elderly man gets carjacked

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Portage County officials are looking for a man and women who carjacked and elderly couple on Monday evening, with the wife still in the backseat.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 73-year-old man was unloading a golf cart at the Mid-Way Drive-In in Ravenna Township when a man approached him asking for a ride to Kent.
When the elderly man turned him and the woman he was with down, they jumped in the car anyway and took off.
The man’s wife, 72, was in the backseat as the suspects drove away.
Almost two hours later, a citizen found the 72-year-old along a highway in Franklin Township.
She told authorities she was shoved from the car and the suspects kept her purse.
As a precaution, the woman was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The car, described as a silver 2014 Ford Flex, with Ohio plate 857 YUS, is still missing.
The sheriff’s department is hoping to have an update on the suspect by noon Tuesday.
Anyone with information should call the Portage County Sheriff’s office at 330-296-5100.
