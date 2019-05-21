Witness needed to identify suspects who fired at people leaving an Akron Buchtel HS after-prom party

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff deputies are asking for help identifying the suspects who fired at people leaving an after-prom party.
According to deputies, there was an after-prom party for Akron Buchtel High School students at Arize Entertainment and Event Venue on S.R. 59 in Franklin Township on May 18.
Deputies said around 2:30 a.m., a male suspect in a gray Chevy Malibu drove by the parking lot and fired multiple shots.
Kent City Police located the vehicle with three juveniles inside..
Kent police said they confiscated two guns from inside the vehicle.
According to police, four 9 mm bullet casings, four .25 caliber casings, eight .40 caliber casings, three .45 caliber casings and one live .45 caliber round was found in the Arize parking lot.
Deputies said all the evidence is being sent to the Ohio BCI Crime lab for testing and charges are pending.
Deputies said they are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and can identify the shooters to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 330-296-5100.
Deputies added they checked all the hospitals in Akron and Portage County and were unable to locate any shooting victims.
