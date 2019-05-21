64-year-old Ashland man charged with sex crime involving 14-year-old

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police are asking for any witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity in South Park on Saturday afternoon to report it to law enforcement immediately.
The request from police comes after the arrest of 64-year-old Timothy Calame, an Ashland resident.
Calame has been charged with sexual imposition, assault, and unlawful restraint stemming from an incident involving a 14-year-old that occurred at Mansfield’s South Park on May 18.
Police were able to identify Calame as the suspect in the incident and located him in Ashland. He was arrested and booked at the Richland County Jail.
Investigators are not going into more detail about the incident at this time.
Witnesses or individuals with more information can contact Lt. Rob Skopits at 419-755-9755.
