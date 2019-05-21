14-year-old Huron twins in kidney failure blast lifesaving plea to public

HURON, Ohio (WOIO) - The electronic billboard, on Route 250 in Sandusky, featuring the smiling faces of twins Cameron and Jacob Meadows, is a call for help to anyone willing to test to be a kidney donor.
Beth Meadows adopted the boys when they were just 17 months old. She knew they had been born with little to no kidney function, and by the time they were 3-year-old boys, they had undergone kidney transplants.
Now at 14, the boys are dealing with the failure of those kidneys and they are now dealing with 8-10 hours of dialysis a day.
Beth Meadows says if you met them, you’d never know what they’ve been through. “They’re awesome, they just know that this is what it is and they’re happy, funny and fun,” she says.
The boys have kept a positive attitude even as they have missed out on what Beth says some may consider normal teenage activities.
“They don’t get sleepovers, they don’t get to hang out because they have to get home and get plugged in their machines,” she said.
“We sleep a whole lot, like Mom said, as soon as we get home from school we immediately go to bed,” Said Jacob with a shrug of his shoulders.
The boys have maintained excellent grades even though they are in school for just a couple of hours a day, they tire easily and that’s about all they can manage.
Through it all they have kept the belief that someday soon a donor will be found.
“I feel we are going to get through it and I feel we are going to get a match soon, I hope really soon,” said Cameron.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.