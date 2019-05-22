Bratenahl police searching for missing 27-year-old woman last seen on May 1

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bratenahl Police Department is searching for 27-year-old Paige Coffey.
Police said her family last saw her on or around May 1.
Coffey’s family members fear she may be in danger due to a change in mental status, according to police.
The report states Coffey has ties to the Copley, Macedonia, Oakwood, and South Euclid areas.
Anyone who has seen Coffey or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Bratenahl Police Department at 216-681-1234.
