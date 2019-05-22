Carjacking victim spent hours in the cold after being ditched by suspects just released from Portage County Jail

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Donna Koerber was carjacked Monday night, and then spent three hours out in the cold after the suspects kicked her out of the stolen vehicle.
Koerber was with her husband, son and a family friend, and were unloading a golf cart at the Mid-Way Drive Inn on Route 59 in Ravenna when Christopher Hastings reportedly approached and asked for a ride.
When the Koerbers declined, the suspect jumped into the family’s Ford Flex and sped off with Donna in the back seat.
“He was all over the road, cars were squealing their brakes and tires,” she said.
The suspect at one point reportedly stopped to pick up his accomplice Margaret Ann Hayes, but Donna couldn’t get out of the car and it sped off again.
“I was starting to think are they going to kill me or what are they going to do,” she said.
Suddenly, however, the Hastings pulled into the driveway of an old maintenance building and stopped.
“He pushed the button and said, ‘Get out,’” Donna said.
Donna spent the next three hours trying to wave someone down to help her, before someone finally stopped and called police.
Freezing she didn’t think she was going to make it. “I was freezing and I started to think they’re going to find me in the morning like a Popsicle or something,” she said.
Hastings and Hayes, who are still on the run, had been released from the Portage County Jail at 8 p.m. on Monday, and 40 minutes later, they allegedly pulled off the carjacking.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.