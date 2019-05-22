Cash reward offered for information in murder of Summit County 15-year-old

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - There is now a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a 15-year-old Akron boy.
Ty-Ron Phelps was murdered on July 15, 2018.
Akron police said around 10:30 p.m. they responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Noah Avenue.
Phelps was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS transported the teen to Akron Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Family members said Phelps enjoyed riding scooters, dirt bikes, going to work with his dad, playing cards and playing Fortnite with his friends.
Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. will pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of the gunman.
Anyone with information is asked to call Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
You can also contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
