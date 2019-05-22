Cleveland Browns Bud Light Victory Fridge on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Remember those Victory Fridges filled with bottles of Bud Light that were handed out when the Browns finally won for the first time in what felt like forever?
If you’re Cleveland fan, of course you do.
For those of you that don’t, the Victory Fridge is a smart-technology refrigerator that automatically unlocked after the Cleveland Browns won their first long-awaited regular-season win of the 2018 season.
Fans finally got to “enjoy the sweet taste of victory” when the Browns broke their 19-game winless streak with a 21-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sept. 20.
There were 13 Victory Fridges installed at fan-favorite bars around Cleveland and in FirstEnergy Stadium.
Now, one of those iconic fridges will live on at the Pro Football Hall of Fame (yes, Bud Light is included in the display, but not for distribution).
This particular fridge now displayed in the Pro Football Today Gallery was donated by Loby’s Grille in Canton.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame shared this video of the Victory Fridge display getting set up for all to admire on Wednesday:
