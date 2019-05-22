Cleveland Browns might just have the cutest team in the NFL (photos)

By Randy Buffington | May 22, 2019 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 3:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to a few Snapchat filters the Cleveland Browns look like the the most photogenic team in the league.

New filters introduced by Snapchat are allowing users to alter photos to look like babies or even the opposite sex.

We put filters on the Browns’ coaching staff and players and the outcomes are hilarious.

Pick your favorites

The trend went viral on social media a few days ago, check out the baby version of ESPN commentator Steven A. Smith below:

Don’t let the Snapchat filters fool you

After a strong finish last season, the Cleveland Browns are predicted as early favorites in the AFC North.

Baker Mayfield was looking sharp from the practice facility out in Berea. Here’s a few darts from the Browns’ OTAs.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, May 15, 2019

The team will wrap up OTAs next week and start mini camp June 3.

