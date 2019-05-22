Cleveland Browns might just have the cutest team in the NFL (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to a few Snapchat filters the Cleveland Browns look like the the most photogenic team in the league.
New filters introduced by Snapchat are allowing users to alter photos to look like babies or even the opposite sex.
We put filters on the Browns’ coaching staff and players and the outcomes are hilarious.
The trend went viral on social media a few days ago, check out the baby version of ESPN commentator Steven A. Smith below:
After a strong finish last season, the Cleveland Browns are predicted as early favorites in the AFC North.
The team will wrap up OTAs next week and start mini camp June 3.
