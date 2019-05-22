Cleveland lawyer indicted for taking funds from elderly, disabled people she served for as guardian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dorothea Kingsbury is an estate attorney. She has worked through probate court for years.
The Cuyahoga County court docket lists more than 400 cases she has had various roles in over the years.
She was indicted in February for theft and money laundering charges.
Since then, she’s had various pretrial appearances.
In the latest, her attorney asked for more time to conduct plea negotiations; a hint that a deal may be in the works.
Cases like this are tough to tell as they involve a lot of paperwork, paperwork that Dorothea Kingsbury was very adept at filing to be appointed to various roles. Most of the roles included control over the financial assets of people who the courts have ruled as incompetent to do so.
In some cases, she made the applications. In others, she requested the disbursement of funds.
The indictment charging her says she made repeated money requests of some accounts.
Individual amounts are listed, but the important thing is the total. More than $1.1 million dollars is now missing.
In indictment papers, prosecutors say the victims were all elderly or disabled adults. Typically, a guardian’s duties in a case like this would be paying nursing home or other bills from assets put aside for the person by a family or family trust.
“That’s me,” was all Kingsbury said when 19 News knocked on her door to ask if she was Kingsbury and if she had anything to say about the indictment.
In probate court records, we found page after page of cases that Kingsbury had a role in, well over 400 entries. The prosecutor’s office lists 18 specific amounts taken from 18 victims.
