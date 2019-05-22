Cleveland Marathon medal to be awarded to family of Taylor Ceepo, woman who died during race

Taylor Ceepo (Source: Walsh University)
By Chris Anderson | May 22, 2019 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 3:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cleveland Marathon announced that the family of the woman who died while running the race will be awarded a half marathon medal in her honor.

Tragically, 22-year-old Taylor Ceepo collapsed less than a mile from the finish line on Sunday and was transported to University Hospitals where she was pronounced dead.

Ceepo was a graduate of Walsh University and a native of Medina.

In addition to presenting the medal, the Cleveland Marathon will be donating to Akron Children’s Hospital in honor of of Ceepo’s involvement with a Walsh University group that worked with the hospital system.

