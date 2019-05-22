Clevelanders watching owners’ meetings closely as city looks to land NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is hoping for good news out of NFL owners' meetings taking place in Florida.
The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission partnered with the Cleveland Browns to make a bid for the NFL Draft.
According to multiple published reports, a decision on the 2021 and 2023 locations could be made on Wednesday.
Recent bids from Cleveland and Canton, home of the Football Hall of Fame, were passed over.
Public Auditorium would host the draft should Cleveland get the nod. Nashville hosted this year’s NFL Draft and it drew 600,000 people, which set a record.
The city of Cleveland would see an economic boost if chosen to host.
The draft generated $125 million for Dallas in 2018 and $95 million in 2017 when Philadelphia hosted.
