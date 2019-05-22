Cleveland’s all-girl dance teams take final bow as co-ed entertainment teams take their place

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The iconic Cavalier Girls dance team has already taken their final bow.
Debuting in their place is the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, co-ed "competitive level precision team specializing in high-energy tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography.”
Like the Cavs Girls, the PowerHouse Dance Team will serve as ambassadors of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization on and off the court.
However, this is not the only change Cleveland fans can expect to see in the upcoming 2019-2020 seasons.
The Monsters Hockey Girls are also being replaced with the co-ed Monsters Top Line Dance Team, “a group that will elevate the game experience by performing powerful and entertaining routines directly on the ice that will have fans hyped and out of their seats at Monsters home games.”
The organization is also doing away without the Canton Charge Girls dance team.
The Cleveland Cavaliers called the transition a move away from the prior traditional dance team concepts.
The changes are products of the restructuring efforts for the Cavs, Cleveland Monsters, and NBA G League Canton Charge entertainment teams.
The other entertainment teams debuting with the PowerHouse Dance Team include:
- Cavs Dancing Dads - “a group of fun-loving dads with extraordinary dance moves”
- Cavs Star Squad - “an all-kids team with explosive performances featuring high-flying stunts and acrobatics”
- The Pogoliers - “an incredible group of athletes performing tricks, flips and leaps up to 10 feet in the air all while on extreme pogo sticks”
There are still some fan-favorites that will remain unchanged this season:
- Scream Team - “Returning for its 15th season, this dance crew of animated, street-style hip-hop dancers are known for their gravity-defying break-dance stunts, head spins and impressive moves. They’re energetic and exciting dancers with the unbelievable ability to wow fans, on-and-off the court”
- The Slam Squad (formerly C-Town Throwdown) - “A high-flying dunk team comprised of athletic, enthusiastic flyers with a knack for taking it to the rim. The dunk team is back for its 10th season of thrilling the crowd with increasingly challenging and mind-boggling dunk moves”
- 216Stix (formerly The QStix) - “A highly talented, rhythm pounding drumline who use buckets, trash cans and anything that can help make a body-moving beat”
- the minis - "A group of fun and enthusiastic kids who love entertaining the Cleveland community. They’re ready to spend another season spreading energy throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
- Wine and Goldies - “A group of local seniors who still have the moves! This animated dance crew performs on center court to classic hits, oldies but goodies and today’s top 40 in front of the best fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse”
- Moondog - “Named one of the best mascots in the NBA, his energetic presence is beloved by Cavs fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and in the community. Moondog is passionate, loyal and paper-trained”
- Sir CC - “Historical. Hysterical. The Cavs mascot Sir CC is an original expression of the Wine and Gold and has been a Cleveland Cavaliers fan since the 1970-1971 season! He can be seen at every home game and throughout Ohio, sharing his love for Cavs basketball”
- Sully - “Sullivan C. Goal, the mascot for the Cleveland Monsters, loves getting fans excited for Monsters Hockey and never misses a game”
- Pozzie - “The spirited mascot of the Canton Charge has been electrifying fans at games since 2012! Pozzie is loyal, resilient and proud to be all about Canton”
Instead of the Canton Charge Girls, the organization said fans will experience rotating performances by the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team, Scream Team, 216Stix, the minis, Wine and Goldies, Cavs Dancing Dads and The Slam Squad as well as appearances from Moondog and Sir CC throughout the season.
