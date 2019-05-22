First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms possible on Wednesday and Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will lift north through our area this afternoon. As low pressure continues to move northeast over the upper Great Lakes tomorrow, a cold front will settle south across the area. This front will lift back north on Saturday as a warm front. The front will stall over us on Sunday. The Spring of pesky fronts continues.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Showers and storms are beginning to move in from our west. You’ll want to grab an umbrella on your way out the door this afternoon. While not everyone will see rain, be on the lookout for passing, hit or miss showers and storms before 9:00 PM.
A few storms may be strong and capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.
Otherwise, tonight will feature mainly cloudy skies. A few areas of clearing are possible overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by dawn, making for a few warm evening.
First Alert Weather Day – Thursday:
We have issued another First Alert Weather Day for your Thursday. We issue Alert Days when we expect the weather to have an impact on your day.
In Thursday’s case, the showers and storms will move in during the morning hours. Some storms may be strong to severe. Your morning drive may feature heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.
The storms will move out by midday or so.
We are really scaling back on afternoon rain chances for Thursday. Anything that develops will be very isolated. We’ll let you know if this changes.
Holiday Weekend Outlook:
We’ll get to enjoy a beautiful, dry Friday before things get a little more active Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be experiencing occasional showers and thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It won’t rain every second of the holiday weekend, but you’ll have to dodge some storms from time to time.
Friday’s high: 72°
Saturday’s high: 86°
Sunday’s high: 74°
Monday’s high: 74°
The peak timing for storms on Saturday will be during the afternoon and evening hours. We have actually already issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday, as some storms may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind and large hail. If you’ll be out and about, enjoying the warm weather, be sure that you have a way to get your warnings on the go, should we see any issued.
The peak timing for storms on Sunday is a little trickier. We may have a few storms around in the morning and a few additional storms around later in the day.
Any storms that we see on Monday will be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.
