Florida man arrested in Ohio for attempting to pay $1,000 to have social worker murdered, FBI says

BRYAN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Florida man is facing federal charges in Ohio for allegedly trying to hire someone to murder a social worker, who he claimed, was responsible for taking his children away.
David Culver has been charged with one count of use of interstate facilities for murder for hire.
The 35-year-old northern Florida resident, who is a registered sex offender and known criminal, was arrested on May 18 in Bryan, an area in northwestern Ohio.
Bryan police received information from an informant that indicated Culver was in contact with someone that he agreed to pay $1,000 to in exchange for having the child protective service worker killed.
The targeted social worker was involved in a case that resulted in Culver losing custody of his children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says an undercover Bryan police officer posed as the hitman and met with Culver at a McDonald’s.
Culver asked the undercover officer for a photo of the murdered woman to confirm that he went through with the hit, according to the affidavit. He then provided a $200 down payment, which is when he was taken into custody.
Culver’s initial court appearance was held on Monday afternoon. He waived his detention hearing and is due back in court for a preliminary examination on June 6, according to court documents.
