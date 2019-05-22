Hit-and-run driver strikes marker truck in Brooklyn, 1 road worker hospitalized

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A road worker was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run driver struck a marker truck early this morning, that according to crew members who witnessed.
The incident occurred on I-480 westbound near Ridge Road in Brooklyn around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Workers said it was a white van that struck them before fleeing the scene.
19 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.