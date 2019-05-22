Hit-and-run driver strikes marker truck in Brooklyn, 1 road worker hospitalized

By Amber Cole | May 22, 2019 at 4:53 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 5:35 AM

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A road worker was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run driver struck a marker truck early this morning, that according to crew members who witnessed.

The incident occurred on I-480 westbound near Ridge Road in Brooklyn around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Workers said it was a white van that struck them before fleeing the scene.

