Home invasion or inside job? Akron police puzzled over how 89-year-old man got stuck under his refrigerator

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man discovered his 89-year-old neighbor trapped under his refrigerator Friday.
Police say his house appeared to be ransacked.
Family told 19 News Fred Kester is conscious and alive, but in the hospital tonight.
According to the police report, detectives are investigating his case as an aggravated robbery.
The elderly man has lived alone on Shaw Avenue in Akron since his wife died about seven years ago.
You’d usually find the 89-year-old sitting out on his porch with his dog, Lady, on a day like today.
Neither of them are home now though.
In fact, his family says if it weren’t for his neighbor, James Caldwell, Kester may not even be alive.
“I was taking him food like I do almost every night,” he said. “He’s my friend, like a father to me.”
Friday, Kester didn’t answer the door, and Caldwell could hear Lady whining.
“When I looked through the glass door and seen everything that was messed up in the basement, I knew something was wrong, because that house is immaculate,” Caldwell said.
A trail of destruction began in the living room at his front door, went through the kitchen and down to the basement.
Caldwell says he found Fred laying perpendicular to the fridge that was on top of him
“He was silent. He wasn’t moving at all,” Caldwell said.
He doesn’t know how long Kester had been there.
When the paramedics arrived, police say Kester told them suspects posing as salesmen forced their way into the door.
“I want them caught, if that is a fact,” Caldwell said.
Wednesday, 19 News discovered detectives are questioning whether Kester may have had some sort of episode and wrecked his own home.
Those who know him say that’d be very out of character though.
“The upstairs is destroyed, the basement is destroyed, he didn’t do this to himself,” Caldwell said.
If there was a home invasion, police say the criminals didn’t take cash that was laying on the counter.
It’s unclear if they took anything, really.
Police say they will continue to investigate to determine if there is a suspect on the loose.
