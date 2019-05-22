Hundreds gather at Avon town hall and plot next move against owners of decaying Resthaven Cemetery

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 300 residents in Avon gathered at a town hall meeting to begin drafting a plan that could help the issues plaguing Resthaven Cemetery.
Or rather, it’s a plan to get the owners to do what they already promised. Stonemor Partners owns the cemetery, which is private.
Chuck Sutz said his parents are buried there. And the cemetery became a corroded and soggy field once Stonemor took over.
He said last Christmas the graves were littered with leaves and the headstones were frozen over from the flooding.
“I went back for Easter and I pulled the vase out of the headstone and bubbling water just came up," said Stuz. He and his wife leave their boots in the car just for walking up to the headstone.
Sutz and the others were coming up with different ideas to get the company to do their job. They talked about a class action law suit to protesting at Ohio’s Capitol.
The citizens know there is no easy fix. It could cost millions to repair the cemetery and it could take years before they see the results.
