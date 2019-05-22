Mission Makeover: A Bathroom Remodel for Veterans and Active Duty Personnel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
One Nominee will be randomly selected to receive up to $10,000 in bathroom remodel goods and services to make improvements to their bathroom.
Bathroom Remodel includes: new bathroom vanity/top/fixtures, new shower or tub, new toilet, and all labor costs, that do not exceed the estimated prize value of $10,000.
Entries must contain the name and phone number of the Honorably discharged, Veteran or currently active duty, active reserve or reserve status member of the armed services.
Click HERE to Nominate A Veteran Or A Active Military Today!
Sponsored by: Bath Fitter and Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism (NEOPAT)
By entering this contest, the entrant agrees to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
