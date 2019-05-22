The new Euclid Beach Pier is dedicated to the storied past of the park and the city

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks officially unveiled the new Euclid Beach Pier at the Euclid Creek Reservation on Wednesday morning, May 22.
City officials and dignitaries pulled out the big scissors and ceremoniously cut the ribbon opening the 315 foot long pier that extends 150 feet into Lake Erie.
“It’s really exciting,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said. “I don’t know what I am more excited for, the sun, or this wonderful amenity that has been added here at Euclid Beach.”
Several hundred city officials, dignitaries and guests gathered at the foot of the pier to watch the opening and walk the pier.
The $2.5 million project was supported by the Cleveland Metroparks capital improvement funds, the Emerald Necklace Endowment Fund, the Cleveland Foundation, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Foundation.
The pier was part of the second phase of improvements to the lakefront park, Euclid Creek Reservation.
“The new Euclid Beach Pier plays a pivotal role in connecting the community with the lakefront,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said.
In a written statement the Cleveland Metroparks said the pier was built to endure the severe lake conditions that Lake Erie can experience in the winter months.
