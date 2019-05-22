Northeast Ohio Weather: Storm risk later today as things heat up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warming up and windy today. The wind will be southeast to south and gusting to 30 mph at times allowing for that warmer air to quickly build in. We are monitoring an area of low pressure in southeast South Dakota this morning. The warm front with this system is approaching the area. There is a weakening line of showers to the west of us. A little leftover from that line could make it in here later this morning and early afternoon. The warm front will trigger new showers and storms late this afternoon and evening. A few of the storms have the potential of going severe with wind damage and hail. Some rotation is possible in these storms as well. Today is a 19 FIRST ALERT DAY. Right now, I have the timing on the ALERT 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The team will keep you updated on any changes.