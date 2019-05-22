Portage County carjacking suspect turns herself in, male accomplice still on the loose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Portage County Sheriff’s office announced one of two suspects in a carjacking in Portage County on Monday has turned herself in to authorities.
Margaret Hayes, who had just been released from jail within an hour of the carjacking, will be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 73-year-old man was unloading a golf cart at the Mid-Way Drive-In in Ravenna Township when a man approached him asking for a ride to Kent.
When the elderly man turned, the two suspects jumped in the car and took off.
The man’s wife, 72, was in the backseat as the suspects drove away.
Almost two hours later, a citizen found the woman along a highway in Franklin Township.
She told authorities she was shoved from the car and the suspects kept her purse and cell phone.
As a precaution, the woman was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
The car, described as a silver 2014 Ford Flex with Ohio plate 857 YUS, is still missing.
Deputies have issued warrants for Christopher Michael Hastings, 32, who reports his address as homeless and Margaret Ann Hayes, 28, of Auburn Township in Geauga County.
Hastings is still on the loose.
