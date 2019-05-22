Testimony continues in trial for man accused of murdering his prison pen-pal and her boyfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prosecution continues to call witnesses in the trial for the man accused of killing his former prison pen-pal and her boyfriend.
Thomas Knuff is charged with stabbing Regina Capobianco, 49, and her boyfriend John Mann, 65, to death in their Parma Heights home.
Their bodies were discovered on June 21, 2017, but Parma Heights police say they had been killed in May of 2017.
Officers found the victims inside a bedroom in their Nelwood Drive home after Capobianco was reported missing.
Parma Heights police said the couple had picked up Knuff when he was released from prison in April of 2017.
Knuff served 15 and a half years in prison for several charges; including, aggravated robbery.
“This career criminal who was just released from prison went on to commit a slew of crimes and brutally murdered two of his so-called friends,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “His heinous acts compelled our office to seek the death penalty.”
