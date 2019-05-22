Uhrichsville police raid their 6th drug house since December

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Uhrichsville police have raided their 6th drug house since December.
The latest search warrant was executed at the home in the 700 block of N. Water Street.
Uhrichsville police said they seized a large quantity of suspected Spice (synthetic marijuana), suspected Methamphetamine, numerous types of pills, a stolen hand gun, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Officers arrested the man and woman renting the apartment.
Their names have not been released, but police said they are facing drug possession and drug trafficking charges.
“Our agency will continue to be proactive and attempt to rid these people out of our city one by one to make our city a better place to live,” posted Uhrichsville police on Facebook.
