Man found in road with gunshot wound to head dies, homicide investigation underway in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Canton died after going to the hospital, police said.
Police in Canton responded to a call about shots being fired in the 1300 block of Spring Avenue NE around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived they found a man laying in the roadway with a single gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the victim’s name is being withheld so they have time to notify the family.
The Detective Bureau is still investigating. Anyone with any information should call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.
