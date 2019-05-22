West Park hit-and-run victim discovered real battle was against his own insurance company

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three years ago, Ron Oney’s life was changed forever. While celebrating a friend’s birthday at a bar near Kamm’s Corners, Oney crossed the street to get to his car, using a legal pedestrian crosswalk.
A driver, ignoring multiple people in the pathway, plowed through the intersection, hitting Oney and his friend, then fleeing the scene.
The hit and run driver was never caught, but Oney was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. Years later, he still feels the impact. The father of two grown children runs his own business, but says he cannot do as much as he could in the past.
“As far as physically, I can’t do the work I used to be able to do. You just--it’s physical work and a lot of travel in it. I can’t travel long-distance like I used to be able to,” he said.
Oney got another blow when he discovered his insurance company was capping his payment, despite his policy including underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage.
That coverage ensures that carriers will receive monetary compensation to help pay their medical fees and other bills, if they’re involved in a crash with a driver who does not have insurance, does not have enough insurance, or in Oney’s case, a driver who simply runs away from the scene.
"For Ron, he had that coverage, he was able to get covered. There was a dispute over what was owed to him," said his attorney, Jordan Lebovitz of Nurenberg, Paris, Heller, & McCarthy Law Firm in Cleveland.
Lebovitz took the case to court, where he used medical experts to demonstrate the serious long-term damage from the hit-and-run.
Last week, a jury ordered Oney’s insurance company to pay him $430,000, nearly four times what the company had offered before trial.
Oney says he’s grateful the legal battle is over, and says now he can focus on getting better, one day at a time.
You can check if your policy includes uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage by contacting your insurance company.
