Willoughby police officer nearly hit by suspected drunken driver in closed part of construction zone (video)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Dash cam footage shows a suspected drunken driver weaving in and out of a construction zone while trying to escape the police officer she nearly struck.
The Willoughby Police Department said an officer posted at the I-90 construction zone between the 190 and 193 mile markers heard a horn continuously honking at 2:56 a.m. on Wednesday.
The officer then saw a car stopped behind a construction truck in the closed portion of the construction zone, according to police.
When the officer approached the car to get information from the driver, she nearly struck the officer as she drove off, police said.
According to police, the officer tried to catch up to the driver to stop the car in the construction zone.
Police said speeds reached over 95 mph with the car weaving between construction equipment.
The car continued eastbound and exited toward Mentor where Mentor police officers were able to deploy spike strips, according to the report.
Police said the driver continued eastbound at a slow speed before stopping near the 1600 block of Mentor Avenue.
According to the report, officers on scene believed the driver was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.
After a brief struggle, she was arrested by Willoughby Police for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, OVI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, prohibition against driving on a closed highway, and open container in a motor vehicle.
Willoughby police identified the driver as 34-year-old Cassidy L. Bittner.
Police confirmed none of the construction workers or officers were injured during the incident.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office also assisted on scene.
Bittner was arraigned on Wednesday at the Willoughby Police Department with a $25,000 bond, police said.
According to the report, her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday at Willoughby Municipal Court.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.