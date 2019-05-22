Young man gets trampled by a deer while on Ohio trail (video)

ODNR putting out warning that deer can be aggressive this time of year.

A young man on a disc golf course in Columbus was charged and trampled by a deer this week.
By Dan DeRoos | May 22, 2019 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 2:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks posted a video and a warning on Facebook after a young man is charged and trampled by a deer.

(Warning: Graphic language.)

A deer became a bit agitated at Glacier Ridge this week. No one was injured and visitors were in the proper area. During fawn rearing season, deer are typically secretive but on occasion, when they feel a threat to their young, can be aggressive. More than likely, the fawn(s) were nearby. We have closed the wooded section of the disc golf course and put up signage on the trail. Disclaimer: This video contains some strong language which may be unsuitable for children and others.

The encounter is brief but the deer clearly charged the young man, and then stepped on him once he was down.

The deer does not go after the dog in the video, instead focuses on the man.

“They will attempt to protect themselves when they feel threatened, or they feel their young are threatened,” said John Windau with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife.

“In this case, the deer may have had a fawn nearby and was trying to chase perceived threats, such as predators, away," he said.

ODNR is also warning people who take up close pictures of, and in cases even hold, fawns.

“We would like to remind everyone that wild animals are not pets. Good intentions can hurt, leave wildlife in the wild,” Windau said.

Actions that could lead to an attack or worse.

This is the season that babies are born. If you happen to see me all by myself, please leave me alone. bit.ly/wildlife411 #wildlife @your_wild_ohio @ohiodnr #deer

“That is definitely not something we encourage,” Windau said. “Habituating wildlife to humans, whether through handling them when they are young or through feeding, can cause them to lose their fear of us. This often will lead to situations where they either become dependent on humans, or create a dangerous situation for the animal and humans."

