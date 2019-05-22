Young man gets trampled by a deer while on Ohio trail (video)

A deer became a bit agitated at Glacier Ridge this week. No one was injured and visitors were in the proper area. During fawn rearing season, deer are typically secretive but on occasion, when they feel a threat to their young, can be aggressive. More than likely, the fawn(s) were nearby. We have closed the wooded section of the disc golf course and put up signage on the trail. Disclaimer: This video contains some strong language which may be unsuitable for children and others.