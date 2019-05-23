Browns, city and league officials detail plans for hosting 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City leaders, as well as representatives from the NFL and Browns organization, are expected to release more details Thursday about plans for hosting the 2021 draft in Cleveland.
A press conference in downtown Cleveland’s Public Square is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that Cleveland was selected to host the 2021 draft to celebrate the Browns’ 75th anniversary.
“We are incredibly honored to be able to showcase the city of Cleveland and the passion of Browns fans through the unique international platform the NFL Draft provides,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
The draft will bring fans from across the country for free events near FirstEnergy Stadium, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Lake Erie.
“Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We look forward to collaborating with the Cleveland Browns, the City of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of players and create a memorable fan experience.”
Nashville hosted the 2019 NFL Draft, setting an attendance record with 600,000. Dallas hosted the event in 2018 and generated an estimated $125 million for the area’s economy.
Cleveland is now slated to be a focal point to showcase all major sports in the upcoming years:
- 2019: MLB All-Star Game
- 2021: NFL Draft
- 2022: NBA All-Star Game
- 2024: NCAA Women’s Final Four
Following the press conference, This Is Cleveland is hosting a fan tailgate party to celebrate the announcement featuring food and music.
Browns General Manager John Dorsey, cornerback Denzel Ward, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, and Cuyahoga County Armond Budish are among the individuals expected to be in attendance.
