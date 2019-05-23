Brush High School valedictorian to study at Harvard after earning $2.3 million in scholarships

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2019 valedictorian at Brush High School has been accepted into some of the most esteemed universities across the country and has been offered $2.3 million in scholarships.
Kareem King decided to attend Harvard on a full academic scholarship after earning offers to schools that include Stanford University, Northwestern, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins and Brown University.
At Harvard, King plans to study molecular and cellular biology, and complete the school’s combined MD- PhD program.
During his four years at Brush High School in Lyndhurst, King was a member of the National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Academic Challenge, and a varsity football player.
He was also a member of the chamber orchestra.
King’s long-term goal is to practice medicine and improve patient care globally.
