Brush High School valedictorian to study at Harvard after earning $2.3 million in scholarships

Brush High School valedictorian to study at Harvard after earning $2.3 million in scholarships
Brush High School valedictorian Kareem King (Source: South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools/JC Power Strategic Communications)
By Chris Anderson | May 23, 2019 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 12:56 PM

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2019 valedictorian at Brush High School has been accepted into some of the most esteemed universities across the country and has been offered $2.3 million in scholarships.

Kareem King decided to attend Harvard on a full academic scholarship after earning offers to schools that include Stanford University, Northwestern, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins and Brown University.

Kudos to Kareem King! This Brush senior landed a full ride academic scholarship PLUS a $10,000 yearly fellowship to the prestigious John Hopkins University! AWESOME ACCOMPLISHMENT!

Posted by South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools on Wednesday, March 27, 2019

At Harvard, King plans to study molecular and cellular biology, and complete the school’s combined MD- PhD program.

During his four years at Brush High School in Lyndhurst, King was a member of the National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Academic Challenge, and a varsity football player.

Kareem King was a four-year varsity football letter winner
Kareem King was a four-year varsity football letter winner (Source: South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools)

He was also a member of the chamber orchestra.

Brush High School valedictorian performs orchestra concert

King’s long-term goal is to practice medicine and improve patient care globally.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.