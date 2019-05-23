Canton man arrested after allegedly threatening to abduct 4 young girls

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police were called to investigate a suspicious person at Weis Park on Wednesday evening.
Officers arrived at 2600 Harvard Ave. NW around 5:40 p.m. and were advised that an older white male approached four juvenile girls on the playground and told them he was going to abduct them.
Police said the girls (aged 6-11 years) fled and reported the incident to their parents. A male bystander noticed the commotion and was able to get a license plate from the suspect’s vehicle as he drove away.
Officers were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old Jay W. Miller, who was arrested at his residence on 32nd Street NE without incident.
Miller has been charged with four felony counts of attempted abduction.
