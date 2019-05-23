Cleveland police need help identifying suspects in fatal carjacking outside gentlemen’s club in January (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspects of a homicide that occurred on Jan. 28.
Police said the incident took the life of 39-year-old Edward Robinson.
According to the report, police were called to the Alibi Inn on Rockwell Avenue for a man shot during a carjacking at about 1:09 a.m.
Robinson was found lying on the ground bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to police.
The report said officers administered first aid until EMS arrived to take him to MetroHealth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers on scene learned Robinson exited The Alibi, got to his Lincoln MKZ, drove near the entrance and was talking to a woman.
After a white older model car containing two men pulled up, the driver and Robinson got into a verbal argument, according to police.
Police said that’s when the passenger of the white car got out, approached Robinson’s car and shot him.
According to police, the shooter then drove off with Robinson’s car.
The Lincoln MKZ was located by police later in the 4900 block of Case Court.
Police are asking anyone that was at The Alibi on the night of this shooting to call investigators at 216-623-5464.
Cleveland police also released photos on Wednesday of the individuals they need help identifying in connection to the homicide investigation:
