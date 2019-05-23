Cleveland quickly becoming a hub for national sporting events

Move over New York, ‘The Land’ is here to stay.

Things are looking up in Cleveland (Source: , Michael Dakota)
By Randy Buffington | May 23, 2019 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated May 23 at 10:04 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We all know Cleveland is a big sports town, now it looks like the rest of the country agrees.

In the next 4 years the city of Cleveland will be home to some of the biggest events in sports.

The schedule is as follows:

  • 2019 MLB All Star Game
  • 2020 NCAA Tournament
  • 2021 NFL Draft
  • 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The city will be on fire the next few years, as these sporting events will boost the economy for local restaurants, bars and businesses.

Last year the NFL Draft brought in 600,000 people; the year before Dallas saw $125M in revenue from the event.

The city of Cleveland is excited, and rightfully so:

Nearly a decade ago, a lot of people didn’t feel that way, most notably former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah.

Remember this?

“You like it? You think Cleveland’s cool.”
Joakim Noah

Well, the short answer is yes; city officials and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission couldn’t be more excited.

“Cleveland is honored to be selected as the host city for the 2021 NFL Draft and we are excited to once again show the world that this city can set a standard for hosting some of the world’s largest events.”
David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

The last time the city held the NBA-All Star Game it was at Gund Arena in 1997.

The game commemorated the 50th anniversary of the NBA.

It was a historic moment as a list of 50-all-time greats were recognized.

The city hasn’t seen an economic boost like this since the LeBron James was on the corner of West Huron.

The city was awarded the 2021 NFL Draft Wednesday afternoon, and is set to host the MLB All Star Game in July.

