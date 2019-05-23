Cleveland quickly becoming a hub for national sporting events

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We all know Cleveland is a big sports town, now it looks like the rest of the country agrees.
In the next 4 years the city of Cleveland will be home to some of the biggest events in sports.
The schedule is as follows:
- 2019 MLB All Star Game
- 2020 NCAA Tournament
- 2021 NFL Draft
- 2022 NBA All-Star Game
The city will be on fire the next few years, as these sporting events will boost the economy for local restaurants, bars and businesses.
Last year the NFL Draft brought in 600,000 people; the year before Dallas saw $125M in revenue from the event.
The city of Cleveland is excited, and rightfully so:
Nearly a decade ago, a lot of people didn’t feel that way, most notably former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah.
Well, the short answer is yes; city officials and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission couldn’t be more excited.
The last time the city held the NBA-All Star Game it was at Gund Arena in 1997.
The game commemorated the 50th anniversary of the NBA.
It was a historic moment as a list of 50-all-time greats were recognized.
The city hasn’t seen an economic boost like this since the LeBron James was on the corner of West Huron.
The city was awarded the 2021 NFL Draft Wednesday afternoon, and is set to host the MLB All Star Game in July.
