Eastlake woman rescued after tree collapses on house during storm, trapping her inside

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Eastlake woman was rescued just minutes before half of her house collapsed after a tree fell and trapped her in the bedroom.
The Eastlake Fire Department said the tree fell on the woman’s house on Luanna Drive around 8 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Neighbor Mike Joos told 19 News that the structure fell just 10 minutes after firefighters rescued her.
The tree reportedly fell through the woman’s kitchen and dining room, and Joos fears the house may be a total loss.
Joos described the moment he heard the collapse during what he thought was a tornado blowing through:
Joos also told us that the woman was not injured.
The Fire Department said the Red Cross is assisting the woman.
