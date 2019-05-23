Gut-wrenching crash sends Parma police officer to hospital

PARMA , Ohio (WOIO) -A Parma Police officer was hospitalized following a Thursday morning crash on Brookpark Road.
According to Parma Police, the officer was responding to a robbery in progress call near West 54th and Brookpark when a car turned left in front of the cruiser, the officer tried to avoid it but clipped the vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole.
The officer and an 18-year-old ride along passenger were both transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
The other vehicle’s occupants refused medical treatment.
