Hit skip driver pretends to be panhandler after crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver rammed into an Ohio Department of Transportation truck at a construction site on I-90 east around 2 a.m. Thursday.
According to ODOT, their truck was parked on the right berm near East 152nd Street when it was struck.
One ODOT employee was in the truck, but he was not injured.
After the crash, Cleveland police said the hit skip driver took off running, but was caught pretending to be a panhandler at the bottom of the E. 152nd ramp.
The driver’s name is not being released.
ODOT said their crew was patching potholes.
In 2018, ODOT crews were struck 200 times statewide while working on highways.
Four construction workers were killed in 2018; including, one ODOT employee.
