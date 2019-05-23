Investigators seek tips in Brook Park hotel arson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking help from the public for an intentionally set fire at a vacant hotel in Brook Park.
At 6 a.m. on May 23, firefighters responded to 16161 Brook Park Road to find smoke billowing from the building and fire in the interior bar/restaurant area on the first floor.
The hotel has been closed since 2016.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.
