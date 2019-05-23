Los Angeles County bans official travel to Alabama due to abortion bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the largest counties in the country says it’s not doing business with Alabama because of the recently passed abortion bill.
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to implement a one year travel restriction to Alabama for official LA County business except for emergencies.
This comes just a couple of weeks after Governor Kay Ivey signed the most restrictive abortion bill into law. The law bans nearly all abortions.
LA County supervisor Hilda Solis calls it an attack on the residents of Alabama.
A statement from Solis reads in part: “Today's vote sends a strong signal that infringing upon an individual's rights to reproductive health and privacy are not American values."
We did reach out to the governor’s office for a comment.
Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the new state abortion bill may cost the city two technology companies. Woodfin did not identify those companies but said one company canceled plans to come to Birmingham and the other has concerns due to the abortion law.
You can read more on the LA County travel restriction by clicking here.
