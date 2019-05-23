Medina Police seek public’s help in finding woman who vanished on May 10

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Tywanna Allison has been missing for nearly two weeks, and now, police are asking for the public’s help in finding the young woman.
Allison, 26, of Medina, was last seen on May 10 driving a green 4-door Toyota with temporary license plate number H149124.
Allison has a peace symbol tattooed on her right wrist, and has a scar on the left side of her face.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.
