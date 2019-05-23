Missing woman last seen at Parma Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department is seeking help finding a missing woman who was last seen at the Parma Library.
M’Lynn M. Bamrick, 27, was last seen on April 16 after an acquaintance dropped her off at 6996 Powers Blvd. in Parma.
The Parma Police Department and Detective Scott Faulisi are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Bamrick to contact the department.
Bamrick is 5 foot tall, and 158 pounds.
If you have any information about Bamrick please call the Parma Police at (440) 877-7323 or (440) 885-1234.
