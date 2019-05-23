NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAA events projected to pour $300M into Cleveland economy over next 5 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The announcement made by Roger Goodell was loud and clear: Cleveland will host the 2021 NFL Draft.
“This thing draws a lot of out-of-town visitors, and that’s what you want for stuff like this. That’s what creates the impact,” said Kevin Kleps, with Crain’s Cleveland. “The NFL finally sees us as contenders because of Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr.”
Just look at all the big sports events and tournaments that are headed our way:
Altogether, the prime-time events could bring in more than $300 million over the next five years.
“Probably the the most important list of sporting events we will be able to host, considering we don’t have a dome stadium that could host the Super Bowl or the men’s Final Four,” said David Gilbert, with Destination Cleveland.
