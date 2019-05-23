19 First Alert Weather Day: Beautiful ending to the work week, storms return Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure from the northern Plains will continue to build over the region today. A cold front will settle south across the area this evening. A warm front will lift north into our area on Saturday. The front will return to the south on Sunday. With this feature nearby, we’re forecasting active weather for a portion of the holiday weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! How about those storms this morning?! Those are long gone, and now we wait for the skies to clear out this evening.
In the meantime, I can’t quite rule out a passing shower or storm in our southern counties. The areas most likely to see these will be from Summit County south to Tusc. County. Any showers or storms that develop will move out by 9:00 PM, if not sooner than that.
Otherwise, tonight will feature continued clearing and quiet weather. We’ll fall into the mid 50s by dawn, making for a more pleasant evening than yesterday evening.
Beautiful Ending To The Work Week:
Friday will be stunning. Expect mostly sunny skies through mid-afternoon. A few more clouds will move in late in the day.
Temperature-wise, Friday will be cooler, but still seasonable and very pleasant. Highs will top out in the upper 60s in Cleveland. Areas south of Cleveland will punch into the low 70s. Some lakeshore locations may get hung up in the low to mid 60s.
Holiday Weekend Outlook:
Things will be getting a little more active Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be experiencing occasional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. It won’t rain every second of the holiday weekend, but you’ll have to dodge some storms from time to time.
Saturday’s thunderstorm timing: Mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. (However, a few passing showers are possible before 9:00 AM.) Some storms may be strong to severe. This has prompted us to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. Sunday’s thunderstorm timing: A thunderstorm is possible at any time, but it won’t rain all day.
Saturday’s high: 86°
Sunday’s high: 77°
Monday’s high: 77°
We have removed rain from Monday’s forecast!
