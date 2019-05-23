Northeast Ohio Weather: Wave of storms this morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking a fast moving wave of thunderstorms this morning from west to east. There is an ALERT our for this as a few storms could be severe with wind and hail. You’ll experience a quick downpour in the thunderstorm. Things should be dry area wide by noon. It will be mostly cloudy, windy, warm, and humid today. Many temperatures will get above 80 degrees this afternoon. A cold front tracks through this afternoon. A few additional storms could fire up late this afternoon south and east of Cleveland. The sky clears by this evening as cooler air builds in.