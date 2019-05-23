Ohio dairy cows trapped inside barn after high winds rip off roof

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Severe storms ripped through Paulding County on Thursday, leaving a path of destruction in their wake.
One of the areas most that saw the most damage was the Emerald Dairy Farm.
Paulding EMS told WTVG several farm hands were milking cows in the barn when the rood of the structure was ripped of by high winds.
The roof crashed down and trapped the cows inside, according to WTVG.
WTVG reports the farm hands safely escaped, but the conditions of the cows is unknown at this time.
Paulding Emergency Management Agency Director Edward Bohn told WTVG farm hands cleared the barn after the storm.
Drone footage from West Bend News captured the severe damage to the barns with debris scattered throughout the farm:
