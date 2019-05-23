7 overdose deaths in Cuyahoga County reported over 2-day span; medical examiner issues public health alert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson issued a public health alert Thursday morning after seeing an increase in suspected overdose deaths since the beginning of the week.
The medical examiner’s office says there have been seven overdose deaths in just over 48 hours.
The dangerous drug fentanyl is suspected to be involved, but toxicology results are still pending.
“The recent spike in overdose deaths, which has also been noted across Ohio, is concerning and still likely a result of fentanyl. Fentanyl is continuing to impact our communities, both in the City of Cleveland and suburbs,” said Dr. Gilson.
If you or somebody you know is suffering from drug addiction, Project DAWN assists with recovery and provides free Naloxone kits, which help reverse the effects of an overdose.
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, or ADAMHS, Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.