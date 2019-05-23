Perry’s Ice Cream plans $6.3 million expansion into Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a new kid in town, and they have ice cream.
Perry’s Ice Cream Company announced in a written statement an expansion into Ohio that has created 49 jobs.
The fourth-generation, family owned and operated ice cream company, based in Akron, NY, will now be available in more than 600 retailer and scoop shop locations in Ohio.
“Plans are underway to introduce our products to consumers in Cleveland and Columbus this summer, including supporting the local communities through partnerships and events," said Robert Denning, president and CEO of Perry’s Ice Cream.
Perry reported the move into Ohio is a $6.3 million investment.
Perry’s is planning a 2019 introduction into the greater Cleveland area, introducing themselves to consumers through sponsorships at the 2019 Willoughby Rib Burn Off, Kamm’s Corner Fest, the Cleveland National Air Show, Columbus Jazz & Rib Fest, and the Ohio State Fair.
In addition, Perry’s has signed a five-year partnership with the Columbus Clippers, triple-A baseball affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, to sell its custard at Huntington Park.
The 1918 Ice Cream company sells Perry’s flavors that include flavors such as Bad Breakup, Grasshopper Pie, Off the Grid, Panda Paws and Rocky Mountain Raspberry.
