Sunny Side Up: Taking your pet to the grave?

On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Shannon Houser and Jamie Sullivan, who are filling in for Neeha and Julian, will be discussing a Virginia woman whose dying wish was to be buried with her beloved Shih Tzu, Emma.
The only problem? Emma was perfectly healthy. The dog was put down anyway and buried with her owner.
That brings us to the QOTD: Is it okay to be buried with an otherwise healthy pet?
