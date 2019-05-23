Armed individual taken into custody after SWAT team responds to Westlake home

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and SWAT officers responded to a Westlake home Thursday morning for reports of an armed individual.
According to Westlake police, officers responded to the Westwood Road home just before 8 a.m. Thursday after a woman called to report that her husband was in the garage with a gun and was threatening to harm himself.
Police were able to safely get the wife out of the home and evacuated neighbors in the immediate area.
Investigators negotiated for more than two hours and eventually convinced the man to come out of the home without incident.
